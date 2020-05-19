Burn injuries spike as people spend more time at home: UW Health

The Madison area is seeing an uptick in skin burns, often in the kitchen, as residents spend more time at home amid the pandemic.

UW Health’s Burn and Wound Center reports that it has admitted 40 percent more patients with burn injuries in the last two months, compared to the same time last year.

The Center adds that in particular, there has been a spike in grease and hot water burns, often suffered in the kitchen.

Grease burns require surgery more often than hot water burns, the Center reports.

Hot water burns often happen to young children after a spill, while grease burns happen more often to adults while they are trying to get rid of the hot grease, according to the Center.

UW Health’s Burn and Wound Center recommends residents: