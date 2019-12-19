Bus driver charged with DUI after student called 911

Ten-year-old Troy Luna, a fifth-grader at Bonita Landing Elementary, was on his bus just after 2:30 Monday and smelled something weird.

"A smokey kind of smell and like a weird smell together," Troy recalled.

He said it was coming from his bus driver, Karolyn Denise Ray, who started speeding and swerving once the vehicle was in motion.

"She stepped on the breaks really hard and a few kids went flying and hit their heads on the seats," Troy explained.

The district superintendent said Ray is a substitute bus driver and normally is assigned to another district.

But when she missed a turn and sped onto the highway, Troy said he knew something wasn't right.

"I was like, ‘Okay, I'm just going to make the 911 call.’” Troy said. “And I made the call."

Ray was stopped just west of Patterson. Police said she failed a field sobriety test.

They charged her with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children.

"All my friends were trying to talk me out of it,” Troy said. “I said, ‘I don't care, I don't feel right.’ So, I just did it."

About 30 kids were on the bus – kindergartners to fifth graders. None of them were hurt.

The bus company says the driver has been removed from service while they investigate.

