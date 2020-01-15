Busch offering $1 off beer for every inch of snow Green Bay gets

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

Beer lovers in Wisconsin have another reason to enjoy the winter weather this year. Busch Beer says it will be tracking the snowfall in Green Bay through March 21 and will give everyone in the state a $1 rebate for every inch of snow Titletown gets.

It's all part of its Busch Snow Day promotion.

"Busch Snow Day will measure total accumulated snowfall, with each inch of snow that falls, so will the price of Busch, even if it melts the next day," according to the company. "Therefore, three five-inch snow showers in Omaha in February would equal $15 off Busch," the company said.

As of June 15, Green Bay has received 3.7 inches of snow. That means even if it didn't snow another flake, everyone in the state would get $3.70 off. Full rules can be found here

The beer maker is also tracking the snowfall in six other cities and residents in those states will get discounts based on how much falls there. Those participating cities are:



Buffalo, New York;

Des Moines, Iowa;

Fargo, North Dakota;

Grand Rapids, Michigan;

Minneapolis;

Omaha, Nebraska

“We know some of our biggest fans are going to experience a lot of snow this winter, which can make things a little rough,” says Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. “There’s not much worse than a snowstorm hitting and your stock of Busch being low, so this is a fun way to make our fans’ lives a little easier this season in those snowy cities.”