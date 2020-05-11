Business owner focuses on cleanliness for slow re-open

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that standalone or strip-mall based retail stores can offer in-person shopping to five customers at a time.

The shoppers are required to follow social distancing guidelines.

Small business owners in the Madison area are relieved to see customers again, but say they’ll be on top of keeping their stores clean.

"We're all going to be wearing masks as staff and we're going to recommend that our customers wear masks as well,” Little Luxuries on State Street owner Amy Moore said. “We’re also recommending people use the hand sanitizer upon entering that we have to offer."

Moore said she's has taken a huge financial hit over the last two months.

“We've been down 85% in sales and we've been doing all of the things, shipping, curbside pickup and deliveries as well," Moore said.

Even with this slow re-opening, Moore is still concerned about making up what she's lost financially.

Many summertime events have been cancelled, limiting foot traffic around downtown. Moore expects those changes to impact her business.