Businesses asked to follow WEDC reopening guidelines

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has compiled a list of industry specific documents to help businesses take the necessary precautions to maximize safety.

WEDC CEO and secretary Missy Hughes says these guidelines are compiled with a number of industries weighing on what is realistic. State departments, restaurant associations, and tourism groups weighed in possible recommendation.

“We do encourage businesses to look at our guidance and to use that and to be thinking about how do I reopen safely,” Hughes said. “Because of the speed at which this is evolving, I think it’s really important that businesses take this up right now.”

Hughes says that none of these guidelines are mandatory but are recommended by the state to ensure safety for customers and staff.

“At the end of the day what we are trying to do is regain momentum in our economy and make sure that those small businesses all around the state that have been shut down have the opportunity to come back stronger than ever,” said Hughes. “I think it’s really critical that we all think about holding each other accountable and respecting what we need to do in order to stay safe.”

General guidelines ask business owners to ensure all employees and are wearing face coverings while at work. Businesses should also post signage asking anyone who is sick to not enter the location.

All businesses should have face masks available for patrons or customers. The WEDC also recommends installing hand washing stations or providing hand sanitizer.

WEDC is also working to connect manufacturers of personal protective equipment with businesses across the state by forming the Wisconsin Supplier Network.

Below is a list of some of those industries and the guidelines outlined by WEDC businesses should follow upon reopening.

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Those ready to head back to their gym should prepare for things to look very different upon their return.

The layout could look vastly different as the recommendations include spreading out treadmills and other machines to be six feet apart and limiting the number of members in a facility at one time. For group exercise classes, it’s recommended there be enough distancing requirements and no person-to-person physical contact training.

Additionally, the recommendations include an increased cleaning frequency for restrooms, showers, and locker rooms.

Members are also expected to wear face masks while entering or leaving the gym and should consider wearing one while working out.

The guidelines also suggest basketball courts and other areas of close physical contact will remain temporarily closed.

Click HERE for a full list of guidelines.

Hair and Nail Salons

As salons slowly reopen, hairstylists and barbers will be expected to run businesses under new protocols.

Many of that includes increased sanitation of combs and other tools after each client use.

Salons will not have an established waiting or gathering area. Instead clients will be expected to wait in their car or outside the salon until their cosmetologist is ready for them. Social distancing measures are also recommended by limiting the number of clients within the business and spreading out work spaces.

Nail technicians, who cannot service a client outside of the six feet distance, should wear face shields or erect a plastic partition with cutouts for hands or feet.

Capes will only be used once per client and be cleaned at the end of each work day.

To view more recommendations, click HERE.

Bars and Restaurants

Restaurant owners are eager to welcome patrons back into their dining rooms. While restaurants are expected to adjust the layout of their dining areas to make maintain six feet between tables.

If possible, plastic barriers should separate tables or booths. No more than six guests will be allowed to sit at one table and there will not be any tables combined.

Restaurants should encourage guests to place reservations and eliminate any waiting area if possible.

For fans of mayo, mustard, ketchup, and ranch, you’ll have to make a request. Condiments will be provided in single-use containers or the shared bottles sanitized after each use.

Bar areas are asked to keep two empty bar stools between customers not in the same party.

For the full list of guidelines for restaurants and food service industry, click HERE.