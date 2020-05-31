Businesses looted, car set on fire during downtown protest

What started as a peaceful protest Saturday in downtown Madison afternoon turned violent and destructive. Several businesses along State Street had windows smashed out, while one car and a police cruiser was set on fire.

At one longtime, well-known Madison shop, Goodman’s Jeweler’s, looters reportedly smashed displays and nabbed merchandise. Its owner John Haynes pointed out that the night’s events come after his shop was closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are original cases from the 1930s and they’re not easy to repair, not easy to replace,” he said.

Haynes added that he understood the reasons for the protests that preceded what happened Saturday night, but called the violence unjustifiable.