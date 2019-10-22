Businesses prepare for Downtown Madison Family Halloween on Wednesday

Little ghosts and goblins can get in on all things Halloween Wednesday night in downtown Madison.

Businesses on State Street and around the Capitol Square will participate in Downtown Madison Family Halloween from 3 to 6 p.m.

Trick-or-treating, along with most activities, will be free for participants.

Tiffany Kennedy with Downtown Madison said it is a great way for people to check out new businesses.

"They might not be someone you know about. There might be a business on State Street that you didn't know existed or maybe you'd never stopped in so this is a way to introduce you to their businesses," said Kennedy.

Kids need to be under 12 years old to participate. Check out this digital map for more information.