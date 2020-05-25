Businesses prepare to open under first phase of Dane Co. reopening plan

Starting Tuesday morning businesses in Dane County will reopen, allowing for many to open doors for the first time in about two months.

Under the county's reopening plan, restrictions will partially lift starting at 8 a.m., but it won't be business as usual. From retail to restaurants, capacity will be capped at 25 percent.

The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce president, Zach Brandon, said every business will approach opening differently.

"We will start to see the economy turn back on. We are going to see restaurants opening tomorrow, both with available indoor and expanded outdoor seating," he said.

The owner of Lone Girl Brewing Co. in Waunakee, Kevin Abercrombie, said they will be opening at 4 p.m. and will take reservations for indoor and outdoor seating starting at 5 p.m.

"We are still going to do curbside off our main level, and then our rooftop and our event space is currently vacant because we don't have events right now. We have transitioned that into some dining," he said.

All businesses will be required to put safety measures in place.

"Every business will have a hygiene plan, a cleaning plan, a protective measures plan," Brandon said.

Gyms such as the Princeton Club and Burn Boot Camp serving the greater Madison area announced amplified cleaning routines in anticipation of doors opening.

Owner of Burn Boot Camp, Tina Schumaker, said they will not open officially until Wed.

"At least during these initial phases here during coronavirus, we won't be doing our traditional-style training which might involve a circuit or moving around the room. The clients will stay in place while they train and everything they need for the training session will be placed in their box for them," she said.

Salons will be open, but appointment only, according to the order.

Hair on Monroe St. owner Tony Jensen said they will take extra precautions, limiting operations to four staff members, Plexiglas at each station and staff will wear cloth masks and face shields.

"I think we are full for sure for the next two and a half weeks. We are open for seven days a week now," Jensen said.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said, even with the official green light, some businesses will choose not to open just yet.

"We are going to do it in a very careful and deliberate manner, take it slow at first," Parisi said.

Brandon said this first phase is training wheels for the phases to come, as many businesses cannot make a sustainable profit off of the 25 percent capacity restriction.

"It's an opportunity for us to re-start the economy. To get the economy moving again, but also for businesses to plan for what it will look like when they are able to make money," he said.