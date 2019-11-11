Businesses try to keep up with sudden winter demand

With Mother Nature dishing out an early helping of wintry weather, some businesses are now trying to keep up with sudden high demand for services.

Phones were ringing off the hook as customers called in to West Town Monona Tire to request a new set of tires for safe driving on the winter roads.

"We just get overwhelmed. Our schedule gets overwhelmed, and it gets pretty crazy," Ted Manning, West Town Monona Tire President said.

The auto shop is just trying to keep up with the high demand. In addition to auto service and repair, auto mechanics are changing tires left and right.

"When it snows like this and it snows early, it's not about price. It's about get me some maximum traction and the best way to get this traction is with new tires," Manning said.

On average, Monona Tire officials said they change over 1400 tires per season, and the premature winter weather gave them an early start.

"Our schedule is back logged so we're into the first week of December right now. It's hard to fit people in, but we're doing the best we can," he said.

As of now they are booking two to three weeks out, but in the meantime there are some things drivers can do to check tires.

"Make sure the air pressure is set. Make sure that you have the best traction tires you can get. If the tires need to be rotated, get them rotated maybe you can do that at your normal auto service center. But the best thing you can do is get your tires replaced," Manning said.

The high demand isn't for just tires, heating and cooling officials said they've received handfuls of calls from people saying their heat is not working.

"The temperature starts to drop, then the service calls start pouring in and then we run out to hopefully get everyone’s heat up and running," Jordan Breunig, Harker Heating and Cooling Service Manager said.

Harker Heating and Cooling is now scheduling over a week out for furnace checks.

Heating and cooling officials said it's better to be safe than sorry and it’s important to get the routine maintenance done early to avoid an emergency.

"If it's really cold out and we have service calls pouring in it's tough to accommodate all those emergency service visits so we definitely appreciate the advance notice," he said.