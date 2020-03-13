Busting Bacteria: A look at how often we come in contact with germs & how to avoid them

You might not realize how often you come in contact with bacteria and viruses.

If you're still wondering why schools are closing and events are cancelled, a local commercial cleaning company is showing us how easy it is to transfer germs to commonly touched surfaces.

For the commercial cleaners at CMS of Madison, jobs have been multiplying by the minute. "With this covid-19 issue we're seeing an insane amount of request increases," said President of CMS, John Linley.

From new clients, to being asked by current clients for some extra disinfecting to touch points like light switches, door handles, and anything touched on a daily basis. "Some of the buildings that we service, we have hundreds of people touching the bathroom a day," said Linley.

CMS took NBC 15 inside its training center to show how easy it is to transfer germs from your hands to the different surfaces that you touch every day. Using black light technology and a special demo spray, John showed the effectiveness of proper cleaning.

Washing your hands thoroughly and properly disinfecting surfaces is something health officials can't stress enough as we continue to see more coronavirus cases in the U.S. "The increased awareness of germs is a great thing for all of us. You should be cleaning like this all the time," said Linley.

Health officials continue to stress properly cleaning your hands, staying home when you feel sick, and avoiding close contact with anyone with flu-like symptoms. These tips are your best defense against the virus.

