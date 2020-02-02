Butler misses 2020 Hall of Fame class, thanks fans

The inventor of the Lambeau Leap announced he missed the Hall of Fame this year and thanked fans for their support.

Packers legend LeRoy Butler made the announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

This was his first year as a finalist.

Even though Butler has to wait a little longer, his resume is legitimate: Butler's 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks, are more than any of the other safety finalists. And his 4 All-Pro First Team selections are tied for the most out of the group.

The only thing the other 3 have on Butler are more Pro Bowls, which, as we know, are popularity contests. Then again, the Hall of Fame can be too.

"Don't worry about stuff you can't control," Butler said. "This is nothing you can control so don't be worried about it. My wife is here with me, we are having fun and enjoying the process. If you are a finalist for a ton of years, maybe the process can get a little frustrating. But for me, I am the new kid of the block, and I am having a ball.”

Former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, former Broncos safety Steve Atwater, former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce, former Seahawks/Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson and former Colts running back Edgerrin James are the HOF class of 2020.

The names were announced Saturday night and they will be recognized during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.