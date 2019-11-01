Butterball brings back Turkey Talk-Line, trots out Freddie Prinze Jr.

It’s never too early to start planning a big Thanksgiving Day feast and that’s why Butterball has already opened up its Turkey Talk-Line.

Starting Friday, would-be chefs can start calling, texting, and chatting their questions for how to make a great Turkey Day dinner. They can even now ask Alexa and get their cooking queries answered by the experts through their Amazon devices.

“From hosting your first Friendsgiving to testing different cooking methods – like air-frying – we are here to help answer all those turkey questions so you can celebrate the big day—when, where and however you decide,” Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Director Nicole Johnson said.

HOW TO FIND ANSWERS:

CALL: 1-800-288-9372 (1-800-BUTTERBALL): Talk-Line experts will be available all of the way to Christmas Eve.

844-877-3456 ONLINE: Help can be found via Live Chat, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

A SPECIAL GUEST

It’s the 39th year Butterball’s offered to lend their expertise to frazzled cooks across the country and to make this year special, the company’s trotting out a special guest: Ultimate Thanksgiving Host Freddie Prinze, Jr.

"Over the years I've enjoyed all kinds of Thanksgiving celebrations and know that as long as you have good people and good food, it’s going to be a holiday to remember,” he said.

Butterball says the “She’s All That” star is all that in kitchen, hosting everything from big parties to intimate gatherings and everything in between and is excited to start sharing the lessons he’s picked up through the years.

Callers will even be able to talk to him directly on November 14 when he sits down with the rest of the experts on the Turkey Talk-Line.

