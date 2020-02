Buttigieg campaign raises doubt about Nevada results

Pete Buttigieg's campaign is raising questions about the results of Nevada's caucuses and asking the state Democratic Party to address more than 200 reports of problems allocating votes Saturday.

In a letter sent to the Nevada State Democratic Party late Saturday night, the Buttigieg campaign said the process of integrating four days of early voting into in-person caucuses held Saturday was "plagued with errors and inconsistencies."

The campaign is calling for the party to release more detail of the votes and address concerns before releasing final results. Bernie Sanders won Nevada's caucuses, with Joe Biden a distant second and Buttigieg in third.