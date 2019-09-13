C-SPAN bus makes stop in Madison to educate students about U.S. politics

C-SPAN’s bus made a stop in Madison Friday afternoon in an effort to get students prepared for the 2020 election.

The bus acts as a mobile classroom, using kiosks and demonstrations to teach about the American political process.

It's all part of a seven-week tour of some of the battleground states that will play a big role next November.

"With some added attention from the DNC, with visits like C-SPAN, and the barrage of ads their going to see in the next year and a half, they're going to be well-aware that Wisconsin is a very important state,” says David Olson, the social department chair at Memorial High School.

The bus will also tour in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and New York among other states.

