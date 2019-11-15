CAUGHT ON CAM: Madison police release photos of armed robbery suspects

Police have released surveillance photos of four masked men who robbed PL$ Check Cashing on Madison’s east side on Nov. 6.

As NBC15 reported at the time, the suspects approached an employee in the parking lot on East Washington Avenue and forced her to open the business. One was holding a firearm.

Police say they stole cash from a safe and left the area. All of the suspects wore dark clothing, hoodies and masks.

Police are asking the public to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 if they know who the suspects might be.

