CAUGHT ON CAM: Suspects smash stolen car into Monona police vehicles

Three people are behind bars and one is still on the run after smashing a stolen car into two Monona police vehicles while trying to make their escape last Monday.

The suspects crashed a stolen vehicle into Monona police vehicles as they tried to make their escape on Jan. 27 (Source: Monona Police Department)

Monona police released video recorded on their dash cams showing the moment the fleeing vehicle rammed into the police vehicles.

Watch the video, obtained by NBC15 News from the department, at the top of the article.

Police say that around 4:41 p.m. on Monday a person called 911, saying a vehicle almost hit their car in the area of South Town and the Beltline.

Two Monona police officers who happened to be in the area soon found the suspects in the vehicle and attempted to pull them over. The dark Lincoln, which turned out to be stolen, proceeded to smash the squad cars.

Officers first arrested an 18-year-old female passenger next to the stolen vehicle, who had a loaded firearm in her possession.

Three other men in car tried to ran away from the police officers.

Luckily, several municipal police K-9 units were training in the area and began setting up a perimeter to help stop the suspects.

One 18-year-old suspect was arrested on Waunona Way.

The 20-year-old male driver tried to escape by running across the ice on Lake Monona, but was eventually arrested about 150 yards from shore by one of the police K-9 units.

The last suspect, an 18 to 20 year old male wearing blue hooded sweatshirt, red shirt and blue jeans happened to successfully escape, at least for the time being.

Monona police told NBC15 News on Friday that they have an idea who the suspect is, but have yet to take him into custody.

SUSPECTS FACING FOLLOWING CHARGES:

- Jazmine Ordonez was transported to the Dane County Jail and booked in on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

- Damariyah Muhammad was transported to the Dane County Jail and booked in on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, resisting arrest and Felony Bail jumping.

- James McGowan, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a dog bite. After being cleared, he will be taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-driver, eluding an officer, resisting arrest, 2 counts of recklessly endangering safety, Felony Bail jumping and several traffic violations.

The Monona Police Department was assisted by the City of Madison Police, the Town of Madison Police, and several police K-9 units from the Town of Madison, Verona, Maple Bluff and Middleton Police Departments.

