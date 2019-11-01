CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Group steals from several homes on Halloween

The snow on Halloween made it feel like Christmas, it also seem to have brought in some Grinches.

Three homes caught a group of people in masks stealing from their Halloween outside decors in the Blackhawk neighborhood on Madison's West Side. People also reported seeing smashed pumpkins and homes getting egged.

"When I saw the nest and saw it was adults, I was just completely annoyed. I mean we are all grown and know that it is clearly wrong to steal something from someone's front yard," homeowner, Tammy Callahan said.

Callahan believes it wasn't teenagers that stole decorations from her yard. Her home surveillance caught them in the act as they ran off with one of her skeleton decorations.

If you know any information or also had decorations stolen, report it to the Madison Police Department.