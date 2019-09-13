CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tenn. taxi driver escapes armed robbery attempt

A Knoxville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was caught on camera trying to rob a taxi cab driver.

Jaquel Brown was convicted on robbery charges in relation to a Knoxville taxi cab robbery. (Source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Jaquel Brown, 20, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and others.

Brown called a taxi to pick him up in 2017, but when he got out of the cab, he pulled a gun on the driver and demanded cash.

Upon seeing the gun pointed at him, the driver let out an audible gasp.

Victim: "Don't - don't. Ok, ok, ok. Hold on."

Brown: "Unlock the door."

Victim: "Unlock it? What are you doing, man?"

At this point, the driver unlocks the front door and Brown opens it, still pointing the gun at the driver.

Brown demanded cash and the driver says he doesn't have any, that he only takes credit cards.

Brown: "Do you see that bullet in there?"

Victim: "I don't. Don't shoot me."

Brown: "Give me your money."

The driver tries to open the door on his side, and Brown instructs him to stay in the car.

As Brown walks around to the other side of the car, the driver is able to speed away.

Gunshots are heard as he drives off.

Brown also pleaded guilty to two home invasions, including one in which Brown beat the homeowner with a brass candlestick holder.

