CDC: E. coli outbreak from Romaine lettuce in Calif. now over

The Center for Disease Control has reported that the outbreak of E. coli from romaine lettuce appears to be over.

Contaminated romaine from the Salinas, California growing region that made people sick in this outbreak is likely no longer available as of January 15, according to the FDA. Consumers need not avoid romaine lettuce, or any other produce, from the Salinas, California growing area, according to the FDA.

The FDA will continue its investigation into potential sources and contributing factors that led to the outbreak in order to inform future prevention efforts.

Contaminated Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped salad kits that made people sick in this outbreak are likely no longer available on the market.

E. coli are mostly harmless bacteria that live in the intestines of people and animals and contribute to intestinal health. However, eating or drinking food or water contaminated with certain types of E. coli can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal illness. Some types of illness-causing E. coli, such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), can be life-threatening.

Wisconsin experienced 35 cases of E. coli from the outbreak. More information from the FDA can be found here.