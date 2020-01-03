'It still kills people': Wisconsin at high risk of flu cases

As the new year begins, flu season is gaining speed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,900 deaths and 55,000 hospitalizations nationwide so far this flu season. That includes 27 pediatric deaths, five of which happened in the last week. At the same time, the CDC elevated Wisconsin to a “high” flu category, after a spike in cases and deaths.

Some experts say this could be the worst flu season in decades. The 2018-2019 flu season saw the more common Strand A of the flu. For the 2019-2020 flu season, experts say the Badger State is seeing more cases of Strand B. That means this year’s “peak” season of the flu could start much earlier than usual.

“Never any flu symptoms. No high fevers or anything like that,” Jess Pagel of Waunakee says of her kids.

Pagel says she is lucky when it comes to the flu or other viruses. With two kids of her own and an after-school care program, she does not take any chances.

“That's why we do get the flu shot every year, just as a preventative,” she tells NBC15 News. “Another thing that we do is thorough hand washing, and I strongly encourage my kids not to share cups."

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state has seen 459 hospitalizations of the flu this season, three times the number of hospitalizations at this same time last year.

“It still kills people. So the average person who is healthy who gets the flu, of course, your risks are pretty low. But again people with some of these risk factors, people with some of these extremities of the ages can get it and it can be really severe,” says Joseph McBride, an associate professor of infectious disease at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

McBride says kids, elderly people and those with chronic illnesses are more likely to be affected by a severe case of the flu. But in the end, he says anyone can come down with the virus.

“It's really hard to predict. If we were to line up people and give them influenza, it would be really hard to know who is going to have a dramatic case and who wouldn't,” McBride says.

While the numbers can be daunting, Pagel says she is doing all she can to keep her kids healthy.

“It is concerning, definitely,” she says. “But with knowing that I'm doing my part as a parent to prevent that from coming into my house, I have little bit more faith."

Medical experts say the best way to prevent getting sick is to get the flu shot. Though it is not 100 percent effective, doctors say it lessens your chance of coming down with a severe case of influenza.

Experts also say you should seek medical help if you have flu-like symptoms, including difficulty breathing or a high temperature. If patients are diagnosed within the first 48 hours of contracting the virus, doctors say anti-viral treatments will help decrease the severity of the sickness and reduce the risk of transmitting it to other people.

