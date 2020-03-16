CDC coming to Fond du Lac County as coronavirus numbers increase

Health officials in Fond du Lac County have confirmed five additional positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the county's total up to 11 as of this publication.

Fond du Lac City County Government Center (WBAY photo)

County Health Officer Kim Mueller says patients have been notified of the test results.

Fond du Lac County has set up a hotline for coronavirus questions. Call 1-844-225-0147 for answers.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Fond du Lac County this week to help track the spread of the virus.

"They're bringing in their team of infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists. And they're there to support the public health department locally. Try to attempt to see what we're doing for quarantining and really trying to prevent the spread," says Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. "Who have they interacted with? What have they done with their lives since coming back? And how to contain this."

Four people who tested positive had traveled on a Egyptian River Cruise. Mueller said the fifth person had traveled within the United States.

Someday Travel, the agency in charge of the trip to Egypt, posted Sunday that travelers who participated in the Egypt Tour have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The agency went on to say that all travelers have been in contact with the Fond du Lac County Health Department, and are working with the guidelines.

In addition, the agency also announced the Holland Tour has been cancelled for April 2020, and they have also suspended all of their future travels for 2020 into 2021.

WISCONSIN CONFIRMED CASES BREAKDOWN BY COUNTY (ACTIVE CASES as of March 15)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY - 11 cases

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - 7 cases

DANE COUNTY - 6 cases

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY - 3 cases

WAUKESHA COUNTY - 3 cases

PIERCE COUNTY - 1 case

RACINE COUNTY - 1 case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY - 1 case

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

Do not go to the emergency room or clinic looking for a test at this time. Prevea Health President/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai urges people to call their health care professional.

"At this point when it comes to testing in the state of Wisconsin, we are still limited in what we're able to do. So we're asking people not just to come into the emergency department, not to drive up to our individual clinics and ask for a test. You won't get one," says Dr. Rai.

"When you call us, or use our virtual platform and go through the screening, it's a pretty tight set of questions. And there are certain people that yes, need to be tested. We will tell you where to go, when to get there and the procedures to go through to get tested. But if you just drive up to our sites today, we're literally begging you not to. Health care needs to remain focused right now."

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.