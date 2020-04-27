CDC lists 6 new COVID-19 symptoms

Six new Coronavirus symptoms were added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online list.

The new symptoms include: Chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

The previous symptoms listed were fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

The symptoms may appear two to 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

The CDC is warning people to get medical attention immediately if there is trouble breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, or bluish lips or face.

The agency noted that the list of emergency warning signs is not all inclusive and advised people to consult a medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Wisconsin health officials say not everyone with COVID-19 has all of these symptoms. For many, symptoms are mild, with no fever. People can still spread the virus to others even if there mild or no symptoms.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, to best use the resources of the health care system, not everyone with symptoms will be tested. They recommend that people with symptoms to be tested, however, there may be some circumstances where a doctor recommends isolation at home without testing.