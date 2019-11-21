CJ Tubbs fund to help stop drug overdoses in Dane County

CJ Tubbs, the son of the former capitol police chief Charles Tubbs, lost his life this past summer because of an accidental overdose. Now, CJ is the new namesake of an effort to combat suicide, mental illness and addiction in Dane County.

On Thursday, Charles Tubbs and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced a $2.2 million addition to the 2020 budget for suicide prevention, mental illness and addiction.

The county originally announced the fund back in September.

Funding will expand resources and education to partner organizations and also help establish the "CJ Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery."

"The first initiate growing out of the CJ Tubbs fund, will be a universal access call center. We will have all the providers from across the county, the health care providers both public and private and non-profit sharing information and sharing data, giving people a place to turn,” Parisi said at an event Thursday.

They hope to have the CJ Tubbs fund up and running by the middle of summer of 2020.

