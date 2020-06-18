CNN: Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee

A new report confirms former Vice-President Joe Biden will accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee during a "scaled back" national convention.

CNN published the story Thursday afternoon. The network cited two unnamed sources, one of whom told the network Biden "will be in Milwaukee" and confirmed he will be there for the final night of the convention.

President Donald Trump has previously announced he will not accept his party's nomination during its convention in Charlotte. Instead he will give his acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida.

Previously, a Biden spokesperson, Bill Russo, indicated the Democrats' presumptive nominee would speak at the convention, however he refrained from confirming that the convention would be in Milwaukee.

Just how the DNC planned to handle its convention has been in doubt ever since coronavirus pandemic took hold and started forcing the cancellation of large scale events. CNN's source explained the Democrats plan to develop a "major digital component" over the next two months.

Russo had previously said Democrats have not settled on the scope and format of the convention yet. He said the plans are being based on experts' opinions for public health and safety considerations.

The convention is scheduled to begin on August 17.