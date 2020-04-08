COVID-19: A list of food access resources in Dane County

Public Health Madison & Dane County has compiled a list of food resources in an effort to help individuals find access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials said the pandemic has rapidly changed the face of food access in Madison and Dane County, and there are now new challenges for individuals who have had low access to food in the past.

To help those individuals, and to help the broader community grapple with food access during the Safer at Home order, Public Health Madison & Dane County put together a list of the following resources:

Emergency Food

Individuals with limited or no income can dial 2-1-1 to identify the nearest emergency food options.

Most food pantries in Dane County have now switched to curbside or drive-thru pickup to minimize points of contacts between volunteers, staff and shoppers.

Grocery Stores

Grocery stores, convenience stores and other places that sell groceries are exempt from closure under the Safer at Home order.

Some stores have changed hours of operation or shopping protocols.

Food Delivery Options

The following grocery stores offer online ordering and delivery, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Due to the high demand for grocery delivery at this time, delivery services may be subject to change.



Woodman's



Walmart



Costco



Hy-Vee



Pick 'N Save



Metro Market



Willy Street Co-op



Fresh Madison Market



Metcalfe's



Whole Foods for Amazon Prime members in select zip codes

Instacart also offers shopping and delivery from multiple stores, including Aldi, Target, Festival Foods, Piggly Wiggly and more.

Meal kit delivery services are also an option, including Blue Apron and Hello Fresh. Restaurant ordering apps like Uber Eats, GrubHub, Eat Street and Door Dash are also operational.

Nutrition Assistance Programs - FoodShare and WIC

Individuals with limited means may qualify for supplemental nutrition assistance from the federal government. These programs will provide benefits that can be spent like cash at grocery retailers.

CLICK HERE to apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, known as FoodShare in Wisconsin)

CLICK HERE to apply for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits for pregnant or postpartum women and children under the age of five.

FoodShare and Grocery Delivery

SNAP/FoodShare benefits on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card cannot be processed online, so the availability of services to accept benefits during the transaction will vary.

The following grocers have confirmed that they will provide options for FoodShare participants to use online delivery, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County:



Fresh Madison Market



Metcalfe's



Willy Street Co-op

FoodShare benefits cannot be used to pay for the delivery fees a shopper may incur. These fees will need to be paid using either a debit or a credit card.

WIC benefits are not able to be used for delivered products at this time.

Assigning a proxy or secondary user to your FoodShare account

Households that are unable to access grocery outlets to use their FoodShare benefits have the ability to have someone shop for them by adding an Authorized Buyer or Alternate Payee to their account. An Authorized Buyer is added to a Foodshare account and both parties receive EBT cards for the same account. An Alternate Payee receives a card on behalf of the account holder.

CLICK HERE to request an authorized buyer or alternate payee to be added to your account.

Once the form is received and entered by Dane County Department of Human Services, the card issuing agency will send the card to the appropriate individuals. This process may take 5-7 days.

It is important to know that any cards issued remain active unless the client contacts the Dane County Department of Human Services and completes and submits the form to remove the client. It also remains active if the case closes and the client reapplies in the future.

