COVID-19 Stress: Routine changes affect sleep

Have you had trouble sleeping during the COVID-19 Crisis? You're not alone!

NBC15 News spoke with UW Health Doctor David Plante. He's medical director for the Wisconsin Institute for Sleep. With so many working at home, having kids at home full time, being out of work, and just being worried, our routines have been upset, and we're feeling stressed. That can make it harder to *fall asleep, stay asleep, get good quality of sleep.

"We spend a third of our lives sleeping, and it's really critical to our physical health, and our overall mental health. So, we think that addressing people's sleep problems is really important because it helps them not just feel better, but also live better lives," Plante says.

Lack of good sleep can eventually lead to things like Depression and Anxiety. He suggests the following: