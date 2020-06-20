COVID-19 cases jump after dipping the day before: Wisconsin DHS

The number and percent of new COVID-19 cases jumped against on Saturday after dipping the day before, Wisconsin DHS reports.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that the percent of positive new cases rose to 3.8 percent, compared to 2.5 percent on Friday and a record-breaking 4 percent on Thursday.

The number of new cases also rose, from 278 on Friday to 385 on Saturday. That's compared to the highest spike in new cases last Thursday, at 422, according to DHS.

However, the average number of new cases seems to have maintained steady, at around 280, during the past two weeks.

DHS reports 14 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday. At least 744 people have died from the corornavirus in Wisconsin.

As of Saturday, there are a total of at least 24,000 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 10 / 2

Brown: 2,572 / 39

Columbia: 64 / 1

Crawford: 29 / 0

Dane: 1,063 / 32

Dodge: 434 / 5

Grant: 124 / 12

Green: 79 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 19 / 0

Jefferson: 172 / 4

Juneau: 27 / 1

Lafayette: 53 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 10,167 / 360

Richland: 15 / 4

Rock: 783 / 23

Sauk: 94 / 3

Waukesha: 991 / 36