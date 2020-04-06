COVID-19 cases nears 2,500 in Wisconsin; deaths increase to 77

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin nears 2,500 as nine more deaths were reported, according to the latest figures from the state’s Department of Health Services.

According to its daily update, the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 2,440, an increase of 173 over Sunday’s report. Of the people who tested positive, 668 of them (27 percent) have been hospitalized.

DHS reports 77 total deaths in the state.

The number of test that have come back negative passed 26,574, and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says the state now has twelve labs able to perform more than 3,500 tests a day.

County Breakdown

The agency’s official tally are listed below: (confirmed cases/deaths)

Adams : 2 / 0

Columbia: 21 / 0

Dane: 278 / 9

Dodge: 15 / 0

Grant: 3 / 0

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 3 / 0

Jefferson: 14 / 0

Juneau: 5 / 0

Monroe: 7 / 0

Portage: 3 / 0

Richland: 3 / 0

Rock: 34 / 2

Sauk: 18 / 2

Waushara: 1 / 0

