COVID-19 cases, percent positive drop after rising for days: DHS

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and the percent of positive cases plummeted Sunday, according to Wisconsin DHS numbers.
According to their daily update, just 173 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, and the percent of positive new cases fell to 2.3 percent.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 also dipped, to 4. That comes after 20 deaths were reported Saturday, 18 on Friday and 22 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, just over 250,000 tests have come back negative, a total of 18,400 tests have come back positive and 2,583 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the DHS.
At least 592 people have died due to coroanvirus.
Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:
Adams: 4 / 1
Brown: 2,319 / 37
Columbia: 44 / 1
Crawford: 26 / 0
Dane: 730 / 29
Dodge: 221 / 2
Grant: 95 / 12
Green: 66 / 0
Green Lake: 20 / 0
Iowa: 16 / 0
Jefferson: 106 / 3
Juneau: 23 / 1
Lafayette: 27 / 0
Marquette: 4 / 1
Milwaukee: 7,750 / 299
Richland: 14 / 4
Rock: 636 / 19
Sauk: 78 / 3
Waukesha: 696 / 30