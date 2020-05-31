COVID-19 cases, percent positive drop after rising for days: DHS

The number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and the percent of positive cases plummeted Sunday, according to Wisconsin DHS numbers.

According to their daily update, just 173 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, and the percent of positive new cases fell to 2.3 percent.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 also dipped, to 4. That comes after 20 deaths were reported Saturday, 18 on Friday and 22 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, just over 250,000 tests have come back negative, a total of 18,400 tests have come back positive and 2,583 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the DHS.

At least 592 people have died due to coroanvirus.

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown: 2,319 / 37

Columbia: 44 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 730 / 29

Dodge: 221 / 2

Grant: 95 / 12

Green: 66 / 0

Green Lake: 20 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 106 / 3

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 27 / 0

Marquette: 4 / 1

Milwaukee: 7,750 / 299

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 636 / 19

Sauk: 78 / 3

Waukesha: 696 / 30