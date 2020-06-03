COVID-19 cases skyrocket Wednesday, mostly because of Corrections Dept. testing

The number of COVID-19 tests recorded Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services exploded in the agency's latest daily update as a bulk of the results from the Department of Corrections' universal testing gets added in.

According to figures from its daily tracker, more than total 16,000 tests results were reported, a gain of more than 50 percent over the previous day’s 10,522 cases and approximately 3,000 more than previous high of 13,593 tallied last Friday.

Much of the increase is attributable to a large percentage of tests from Waupun Correctional Institution being entered, the Dodge County Health Department explained. On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections stated it tested all 7,000 inmates across the state as it tried to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

While Friday’s then-high in tests performed also came with the all-time high in positive tests (733), Wednesday’s numbers show fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases. In fact, the 483 new confirmed cases sent the percentage of total tests that came back positive down to 2.9 percent. In all, 18,917 total case have been reported.

The effect of entering the results in from the Dept. of Corrections testing is especially reflected in the single day increase in cases Dodge Co. where approximately 160 new cases were added since Tuesday. Because Waupun prison is in the Dodge Co. its 217 confirmed cases will be listed under that county.

Nine more deaths were reported Wednesday as well, bringing the overall total to 616 since the outbreak began. This change does not appear to be attributable to the Dept. of Corrections entries.

Breakdown of county results

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown: 2,350 / 37

Columbia: 44 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 773 / 29

Dodge: 383 / 3

Grant: 98 / 12

Green: 70 / 0

Green Lake: 22 / 0

Iowa: 17 / 0

Jefferson: 114 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 27 / 0

Marquette: 6 / 1

Milwaukee: 8,108 / 309

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 658 / 19

Sauk: 81 / 3

Waukesha: 744 / 31

