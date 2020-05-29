COVID-19 continues to have a greater impact on communities of color

New numbers show COVID-19 continues to have a heavier impact on communities of color, especially in Wisconsin.

As of Thursday, data in Wisconsin shows 26 percent of patients who died from the virus were African American. despite making up less than seven percent of the state's population.

UW experts say these numbers are not surprising but reflective of health inequalities black Wisconsinites face daily. Tiffany Green, Assistant Professor of Population Health Sciences and Obstetrics and Gynecology in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health "The same things that cause those health disparities, in resources, in healthcare, in income, in wealth...all of those things contribute to disparities in COVID-19," said Green.

Green says as government agencies provide relief during the pandemic, it's critical to also provide financial and healthcare-related resources to black communities in Wisconsin.

