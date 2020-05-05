COVID-19 deaths jump to 13; DHS sets new high in test results reported

Thirteen more people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, new numbers from the Department of Health Services show. That is the highest number reported since 19 were recorded last Tuesday and a stark increase from the single death reported on the first day of this week.

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 jumped 272 new cases Monday to 330 now, according to DHS’ daily tracker. That brings the overall total of confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 8,566.

However, because the state also tallied more cases Tuesday than it ever had previously, the percentage of people who tested positive actually dropped to 8.6 percent, the agency reported. In all, an even 3,500 people tested negative.

The rate of hospitalization ticked down a bit again to 19 percent of overall patients, or 1,663 of them, requiring inpatient care.

Rock County reported twelve more people tested positive, which pushed its total past 300. Additionally, to more deaths were recorded, the eighth and ninth so far.

Brown County, which has seen significant growth recently, added nearly 100 more cases in the past day.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,545 / 9

Columbia: 32 / 1

Crawford: 6 / 0

Dane: 443 / 22

Dodge: 40 / 1

Grant: 55 / 6

Green: 20 / 0

Green Lake: 5 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 46 / 0

Juneau: 18 / 1

Lafayette: 6 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,353 / 201

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 301 / 9

Sauk: 67 / 3

Waukesha: 368 / 20