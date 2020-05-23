COVID-19 deaths surpass 500 in Wisconsin: DHS

Deaths due to COVID-19 have surpassed 500 in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Saturday.

However, the milestone comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to plateau, with a daily average of about 380 every day for the last week. At least 14,870 tests have come back positive in Wisconsin since testing began.

The percent of new positive cases did rise to 6.8 percent Saturday, after settling at around 5 percent on Thursday and Friday.

The DHS reported 9 new deaths Saturday, making a total of 507 deaths related to complications caused by the coronavirus.

At least 2,292 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, or about 15 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Over 179,000 tests have come back negative, the DHS reports.

The number of confirmed cases in Rock County also continues to climb. As of Saturday, there were just 65 fewer confirmed cases in Rock County compared to Dane County, even though Dane has three times the population.

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,238 / 32

Columbia: 37 / 1

Crawford: 25 / 0

Dane: 594 / 26

Dodge: 149 / 1

Grant: 81 / 10

Green: 52 / 0

Green Lake: 14 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 78 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 18 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 5,987 / 276

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 529 / 16

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 553 / 25