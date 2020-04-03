COVID-19 disrupts research projects at UW-Madison

The coronavirus pandemic has put things on hold for many of us and the same goes for UW-Madison's research department.

With more than a billion dollars spent, UW-Madison ranks 8th in the country for volume of research. “We are a research university,” said Steve Ackerman, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education. With campus closed, Ackerman says COVID-19 has had a direct impact on the department’s important work.

Researchers were immediately told to work remotely if possible but some projects requiring lab work have slowed or halted. “There has been some projects that have gone on hold. There's a lot of projects that deal with plants and the growing season is starting,” he said.

This creates a potential funding issue. “One of the issues we're dealing with in regard to funding on federal grants in those situations where the research has slowed down or halted…we're still paying those people so we may have a gap between when the funding runs out and when the work was needed to be completed,” said Ackerman.

Some projects however have been allowed to continue. ”We prioritized in terms of if you're working directly on a cure for COVID-19 then yes continue your lab work but take precautions like social distancing, clean things, not too many people in the room at a time.” Along with direct COVID-19 research Ackerman says essential maintenance on expensive equipment is also being prioritized while campus is closed.

The future of many projects and overall impact on the department is still uncertain. “As we look coming into the summer time, what the impact will be is yet to be determined.” Ackerman also says the research community is coming together during this time. Even as projects have slowed down, he says many researchers are offering their equipment to support the private industry working to expand COVID-19 testing abilities.

