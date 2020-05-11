COVID-19 isn't stopping DCHS from helping care for pets in the community

The Dane County Humane Society may not have many pets left in their own shelter, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped taking care of our four-legged friends in the community.

The agency is going door-to-door to help people in need keep their pets healthy with gifts of food and veterinary care. So far, DCHS has provided more than a ton food to families as well as telemedicine veterinary care and general wellness supplies through its Pets for Life program.

“The human-animal bond is so important, especially in these stressful times, that we really want to make sure we are here to provide families with resources to keep animals in their loving homes,” Pets for Life Coordinator Abbi Middleton explained.

DCHS’ Pets for Life program, which is part of The Humane Society of the United States, currently only serves the 53713-zip code and Allied Drive neighborhood. The agency notes that the area in a pet resource desert and more than a quarter of the area lives below poverty level.

People interested in more information about the program or wants to donate can do so at this website.