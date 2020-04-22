COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Green Bay meatpacking plant

One of the world's largest meatpackers has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at its factory in Green Bay, which has left at least 147 workers infected as of Wednesday.

JBS Packerland, owned by Brazil-based JBS S.A., said in an update that it will continue testing its workers with about 2,200 test kits that are being shipped to the factory. There are about 1,000 employees working at the JBS plant.

However, Brown County Health Department spokesperson Ted Shove reminds the public that “(Testing) is for employees only and it is voluntary... It is not a mandatory thing. Brown County Public Health is not requiring this.”

JBS Packerland adds it will not be closing its plant as of right now.

WLUK reports that workers at other meatpacking plants in the Green Bay area, such as American Foods Group and Salm Partners, have also tested positive. Outbreaks have not been confirmed at those facilities, however.

NBC15 sister station, WBAY, meanwhile reports that all JBS workers are now receiving an extra $4 an hour. Workers will also have access to masks, gloves and face shields.

The pay raise and enhanced protections are scheduled to last through May 30. That agreement was made between the union and JBS.

There are now over 410 positive COVID-19 cases in Brown County, where JBS Packerland is located, as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin DHS.