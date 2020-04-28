COVID-19-related deaths hit 300 in Wisconsin

An even 300 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to new numbers from the Department of Health Services. That is an increase of 19 deaths over the previous day’s report.

The number of people who tested positive went up by 208 – to 6,289 – DHS figures show. While, that increase is greater the one reflected in Monday’s report, it is still down significantly from late last week when more than new 300 cases were being added each day.

Over 5,000 more tests were tallied since Monday, meaning only four percent of them came back positive. Approximately, 63,500 people have tested negative so far. As of Monday afternoon, the state was able to run nearly 11,000 tests per day, across 49 labs.

Of those who tested positive, around 23 percent of them, or 1,456, have been hospitalized at some point.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Number of cases and deaths per county in Southern Wisconsin, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Crawford: 3 / 0

Dane: 417 / 22

Dodge: 32 / 1

Grant: 32 / 5

Green: 11 / 0

Green Lake: 2 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 42 / 0

Juneau: 13 / 1

Lafayette: 4 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 2,722 / 174

Richland: 11 / 2

Rock: 178 / 6

Sauk: 44 / 3

Waukesha: 321 / 16