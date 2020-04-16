COVID-19-related deaths near 200; Richland Co. reports first death

The number of patients in Wisconsin who have died from complications related to coronavirus is nearing 200, according to the latest update from the Department of Health Services.

Its daily report showed the number of deaths in the state increased to 197, which is 15 more than Wednesday’s figure. On Wednesday, Richland County reported its first death, which has recorded seven total cases.

Over 150 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,875, the agency said. Of that total, 1,121, or approximately 29 percent, had to be hospitalized.

Nearly 41,000 people have tested negative. DHS does not release how many people have recovered because many of them do not get tested to confirm it.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 3 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Dane: 352 / 13

Dodge: 19 / 1

Grant: 10 / 1

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 5 / 0

Jefferson: 24 / 0

Juneau: 7 / 1

Monroe: 12 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 7 / 1

Rock: 62 / 4

Sauk: 31 / 4

Waushara: 2 / 0

