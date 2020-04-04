COVID-19 relief grant helps low-income seniors in Beloit

A $3000 check is giving relief to low-income seniors in Beloit, as grant processes streamline for an emergency COVID-19 response.

Community Action Inc., a nonprofit in Beloit, received the grant money to purchase and deliver groceries to local seniors who are in need.

“We were really excited because one, it gives us a chance to respond in the moment and respond immediately,” Marc Perry, interim director for the nonprofit, said. “As soon as we received the funding, we contacted our seniors, started putting together a list of needs.”

Saturday morning, he delivered a mix of food and toiletries to Mary Glover’s apartment. Glover, who is 71 years old and receives her social security check once a month, said, “I’m thankful for the good LORD, for they were able to reach out and help.”

Stateline Community Foundation awarded the grant, as part of its COVID-19 emergency relief package.

Typically, grant application processes can take up to months. But Tara Tinder, executive director of the foundation, explained that the pandemic called for a faster process.

“Many foundations have found themselves in this situation,” Tinder said. ”When I say 'in this situation,' I’m talking about emergency situations. We saw this with [Hurricane] Katrina down in the southern states. We saw it during the fiscal problems we had in 2008. But this pandemic is totally different.”

Perry said he received the check within 24 hours of completing the application.

Perry also said he may request more funding, once he determines what other needs there are.

