COVID-19 self-checker website helps people determine if they need tested

UnitedHealthcare Wisconsin wants to help people know if they need to be tested for COVID-19 and is rolling out a website to do just that.

On Monday, the healthcare giant introduced an online COVID-19 symptom self-checker that will be free for both its members and the general public. Users will answer questions about their health and the program will recommend the next steps of care.

CLICK HERE for the health checker.

“As public health officials advocate for increased testing of individuals to determine whether they have COVID-19, it will be resources such as the symptom checker and testing site locator that will play an important role of ensuring efficient access to care,” UnitedHealthcare stated in its announcement.

The company explains the AI-enabled algorithm will come up with a risk assessment for a person using the tool and offer suggestions for what they should do next, based on the latest clinical guidelines. The recommendations include staying at home, receiving information on emotional support, contacting a primary care provider, conducting a telehealth visit, or seeking emergency care.

The site does make clear, however, that it is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

After the assessment, people who contact a physician and do need to take the COVID-19 test will be able to enter their zip code and find nearby testing locations.