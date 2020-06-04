COVID-19 testing available at Alliant Energy Center until June 24

COVID-19 testing has been extended at the Alliant Energy Center until June 24.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said in a release Thursday that the Wisconsin National Guard decided to make the extension in an effort to continue testing as COVID-19 numbers drop in the state.

“In just over three weeks, 11,200 people have been tested at the Alliant Energy Center. Having this resource available in our community is an important step in understanding and controlling the spread of disease,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, in the release.

