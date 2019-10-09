CRAZY VIDEO: Runaway tire on I-55 in Miss. causes damage to several vehicles

A runaway tire on I-55 near Ridgeland caused damage to several vehicles Monday evening.

A tire went astray on a Mississippi interstate. (Source: WLBT/Gray News)

According to a viewer, who caught the moment on video, a truck lost a dual tire on I-55 just before the county line exit going southbound.

The tires popped off a trailer and began bouncing down the interstate and eventually over the median into oncoming traffic.

According to the viewer, several cars were damaged and wrecked because of the tire.

