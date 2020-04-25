Cadott business owners donate milk to the community

Two Cadott business owners were inspired by a Green Bay man's "100 Gallon Challenge," and took to the streets to participate.

Jeff Zais of Boyd catering and Rick Goettl of the Halfway Hall and Sports Bar partnered with Kwik Trip to donate 150 gallons of milk to the Cadott Food Pantry. When the food pantry didn't have enough room, they started handing the milk out to people in cars passing by. They said they were happy to help people, no matter their status.

"There's nothing better than this time of year when things are bad for people to help people out," says Zais.

"We see the farmers dumping milk on TV and there's people that need it like the food pantry here and a lot of other places and it's mostly to help out the farmers," says Goettl.

The milk leftover from passing out to those in need will be donated back to surrounding food pantries who can take it. Rick and Jeff would like to challenge anybody who has the means to do the 100 Gallon Challenge as well.

