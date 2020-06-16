Calif. officers rappels down cliff using a 100' dog leash to save dad, kids

An San Diego police officer saved the lives of a father and his two young daughters after the suicidal man drove his pickup off a California cliff.

The truck plunged into the ocean Saturday, leaving the dad and the toddlers struggling to stay above water. That's when K-9 officer and former Marine Jonathan Wiese saw the crumpled vehicle against the cliff side.

"I wanted to get down there, get them out of the water. I could see him and he had one of the girls in his arms," he recounted. "I have a two-year-old daughter at home and I imagined, 'hey, what if that was my wife and kid down there, you are not going to stand on the cliff and watch it happen."

Thinking quickly, he grabbed his 100' K-9 leash and used it to repel down the side of the cliff so he could reach the struggling family.

"By then, four or five cops have showed up, so I pretty much threw the end of the leash to them and said 'hang on' and just jumped off," Wiese said.

After successfully reaching the water, Wiese had to figure out how to rescue the dad and his girls.

"I remembered, 'hey, wait a minute, the Marines taught you how to do water safety rescues,'" Wiese recalled. "So I had a little flashback, I grabbed him under the armpit and push him, so I just swam holding him and the girls above water."

Once on shore the girls were hoisted up in a backpack, so they can be taken to the hospital and their father was lifted by a helicopter.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said he believes 100 percent that Wiese saved their lives.

"That's probably the most heroic thing I've seen in my 32 years," he said.

Even before this rescue, Wiese had already been named Officer of the Year for a long list of heroic acts, including helping arrest the suspected Chabad of Poway shooter. All of this while police across the country are under a microscope.

"I didn't do the job to be liked every day, I didn't do it to become rich, I did it because I want to be out there making a difference and helping people, as cliché as that might sound, but I was just glad I could be there," he said.

Nisleit says the girls were later taken to the ICU and are expected to recover.

"I do what I do, but after everyone is safe, it hits you and you want to get home and hug your kids, that's for sure," Wiese added.