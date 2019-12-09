California Nativity scene puts Joseph, Mary, and Jesus in cages

A nativity scene at a California church is getting a strong reaction for depicting Joseph, Mary, and Jesus as refugees in cages.

A church nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph as refugees separated in cages. (CNN VAN)

"What would happen today if the Holy Family showed up at our borders seeking asylum?" Rev. Karen Clarke Ristine asks.

She is the new pastor at Claremont United Methodist Church, in Claremont, California, where they are known for their topical, non-traditional nativity scenes with a proactive message.

"It really makes me think," one neighbor, Lars Schmitz, said. "In a way, it puts a mirror in front of us right now and so that really bothers me."

The Maung family, who recently emigrated from Burma, dropped by and said the display brings back some sad memories of their homeland.

"People are separated and arrested," Chowa Maung said. "Yeah, we saw some families like this."

When asked if the display crosses the line between church and state, Ristine says she doesn't see it as a political statement. However, not everybody agreed with that assessment.

One person responded to a Facebook post about the display by calling it "inappropriate and incredibly false analogy... using the Nativity scene for political agendas is wrong. Ridiculous."

Inside the church is another Nativity display, one with no statement at all, simply the traditional scene.