California couple uses lawn mower, GPS to create giant grass mural of Kobe Bryant

One California couple made tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in a way that can only be seen in the sky.

Kelli Pearson and her husband, Pete Davis, used Turfprinter technology to create a 115-foot tall and 92-foot wide mural of Kobe in a park in Pleasanton, California, CNN reports.

"The face was from two different photos, the neck was from a different photo and the body was from a different photo. It ends up creating an artwork piece," Pearson said. "I tried to capture him, the likeness of him smiling and as an athlete."

Pearson first created an image of Kobe using several pictures. He then loaded the picture into a lawn mower-type machine that Davis moves across the field with the help of a GPS.

"This tragedy came as a huge surprise. He was an amazing person, amazing family man and an amazing athlete," Pearson said. "Fortunately, we have this technology that allows us to do this huge tribute."

"For me, it's a community effort," Davis said, according to CNN. "You feel helpless and there's really nothing more you can do in the situation. But in our space, I did it to represent our community and let the community be a part of this closure."

The Kobe mural will last about two days until the grass returns to normal, the couple say.

Kobe, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in southern California last weekend.

