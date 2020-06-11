Calling out around Beloit: There's no Dancing in the Streets

The summer's here, but the time isn't right for dancing in the street.

That was the determination for the organizers of Beloit's largest annual downtown event.

The Street Dance in Downtown Beloit was scratched for 2020, they said, explaining that, because so many people usually come out, they would not be able to keep everyone socially distanced.

As it stands, city officials are discouraging any gatherings of more than 25 people and barring them altogether in public spaces.

Typically, the Street Dance, which had been set for August 7, features live music, dancing, food vendors, a beer tent, and other attractions.