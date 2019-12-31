Calm condiitons as we end 2019 and head into 2020

While it wasn't a White Christmas, it looks like snow will be on the ground to kick off 2020. Overall, a rather tranquil pattern to start the new year. With clear skies and fresh snow cover, temperatures will have no problem dipping down into the middle teens Tuesday night.

While a chilly start Wednesday, sunshine and a shift in winds to the south will bump highs close to 40 degrees. This will start to melt much of the snow that remains across the area. Clouds will be on the increase by Wednesday night, but we should remain dry.

Heading into Thursday, things become a bit more active. With mainly clouds skies, there will be the chance of a rain or snow shower as temperatures climb into the lower 40s. Active weather sticks around through the weekend with daily chances of a rain or snow shower across southern Wisconsin. As of now, no significant precipitation is expected any of the days.