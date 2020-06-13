Cambria auto body shop owner facing criminal tax charges

A Cambria auto body shop owner is facing charges after he allegedly failed to report more than $135,000 of income on his tax returns over a three-year period.

The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office filed three felony charges and 18 misdemeanor charges against Timothy C. Ashley. Those charges include fraud and obtaining a refund with fraudulent intent.

According to the criminal complaint, the 59-year-old did not report $135,778 dollars on his individual income tax returns from 2016-2018 and withheld the information from his tax accountant.

The Department of Revenue also says he handled jobs at AC Auto Body "off the books." Their investigation found that Ashley's failure to report that income cost the state $16,921 in taxes.

If convicted, Ashley could face up to six years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines per felony count and up to nine months confinement and/or $10,000 in fines per misdemeanor count.