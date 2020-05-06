Cambridge Elementary staff thanks parents for Teacher Appreciation Week

Staff at Cambridge Elementary school put a twist on Teacher Appreciation Week, taking time to thank parents working hard to keep their kiddos learning from home.

Brittany Lovicott, a reading specialist at Cambridge Elementary, helped to put photos and videos together to share on Facebook.

“It’s nice for us as teachers to be thanked, there’s a week for us every year, but right now the parents are really being the teachers,” she said.

Teachers expressed their gratitude for families staying safer at home, sharing the message that parents are doing a great job.

“We just wanted to make sure that they knew we supported them in any way that we could and that we really are thankful for them trying to continue to do what we usually do in the classroom at home,” Lovicott said.

Lovicott said the biggest thing is for all parents to remember amid this pandemic is to hang in there, and that they will all get through this together.